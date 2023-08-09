Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 1060: ICICI Securities

Buy

ICICI Securities research report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel’s (Bharti) reported growth of 11.9% YoY in mobile revenue and 15.2% YoY in non-mobile revenue in Q1FY24, indicating it has been winning market share across businesses in India. Digital business, though small, is growing well across CPaaS, financial services, cyber securities, data centre and cloud. Bharti’s India EBITDA has grown 19.1% YoY (RJio’s at 14.7%) despite starting to charge 5G-related cost in a few circles which is commendable. Bharti’s incremental EBITDA margin in India business was 66%, and war-on-waste has significantly supported in curtailing network and SG&A costs. Despite elevated India capex of INR 93bn, Bharti has reduced net debt by INR 38bn QoQ. Its FY24 capex guidance remains unchanged at INR 280-310bn, and will normalise in H2FY24. We have cut our EBITDA estimates for FY24E/FY25E by 4-5% factoring in Nigeria currency (Naira) devaluation.

Outlook

However, our SoTP-based target price has been increased to INR 1,060 (from INR 960) as we have raised India EV/EBTDA multiple to 10.5x (from 9.5x). Maintain BUY.

