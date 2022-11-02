Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 1058: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharti Airtel

We maintain our operating numbers but lower FY23/24E earnings by 7%/2% to factor in higher finance cost and lower tax rate, while FY25E earnings increase by 1%. Bharti reported strong operational results with consolidated EBIDTA/PAT of Rs175.9bn (+6.4%QoQ; PLe Rs172.7bn) and Rs21.4bn (+33%QoQ; PLe Rs23.4bn) led by strong performance by India Mobile, Africa Mobile and enterprise businesses. India mobile revenues were up 4%QoQ to Rs189.5bn (Jio revenues up 3%QoQ) and EBIDTA margins were up 80bps QoQ to 52.4% (Jio 51%) led by ARPU rise to Rs190 (+3.6%QoQ; PLe Rs188) and higher value 4G subscriber addition of 5mn even as overall addition was 0.49mn. Africa mobile and enterprise revenues were up 4%QoQ and 6.8%QoQ to $1.3bn and Rs46.6bn, while EBIDTA margins were at 49.1% and 39.2% respectively. Home services (fixed line + broadband) along with DTH performance were muted.



Outlook

We remain structurally positive on Indian telecom sector due to consolidation and likely regular tariff hikes. Maintain ‘BUY’ at SOPT based PT of Rs1058 (Rs1032 earlier).

