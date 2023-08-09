Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 1010: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on Bharti Airtel

Consolidated revenues rose 4% q-o-q (up 14.1% y-o-y) to Rs. 37,440 crore, beating our estimate. Revenue was driven by Home business, Airtel business and Mobile services India revenues which grew 25.4%/15.8% and 11.9% y-o-y respectively. EBITDA margin for the quarter improved by ~40Bps q-o-q/~ 200 bps y-o-y to 52.3%, in-line with our estimates, led by lower network operating expenses. Company reached ARPU milestone of Rs. 200 during the quarter while it continued to achieve strong growth in Mobility, Homes Services and Airtel Business. Africa Business comprising 30% of overall business continues to be resilient.

Outlook

Bharti Airtel continues to maintain pole position in Mobile India Service ARPU, reaching an ARPU milestone of Rs 200 in Q1FY24 with continued strong traction in Mobility, Homes Services and Airtel Business. Hence, we maintain a Buy recommendation on Bharti with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 1,010. At the CMP the stock trades at 30.1x its FY25E EPS and 9.3x FY25E EV/EBITDA.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

