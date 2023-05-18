English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 1010: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1010 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 18, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Bharti Airtel

    For Q4FY23 Consolidated revenues increased by 0.6% q-o-q (up 14.3% y-o-y) to Rs. 36,009 crores, in-line with our estimate of Rs. 36,407 crores. EBITDA margin for the quarter improved by ~40 bps q-o-q to 51.9%, ahead of our estimate of 51.4%, led by lower access charges and other expenses while Employee expenses and License fees & Spectrum charges remained stable. ARPU of India wireless business was flat q-o-q at Rs. 193 but missed our ARPU estimates of 197. Data customer base increased 3.3%/11.6% q-o-q/y-o-y respectively. Addition of 4G customers accelerated during the quarter by 7.4 million, up 3.4%q-o-q (11.6% y-o-y). Home broadband business’ revenue growth continued to remain strong at 6% q-o-q, led by 7.2% q-o-q growth in volume, while its ARPU declined by 1.5% q-o-q. Airtel business revenue was flat for the quarter while DTH business declined by 1.4% q-o-q during the quarter. We continue to prefer Bharti Airtel, given the growing 4G subscriber additions, accelerated 5G rollout, continued traction in Enterprise and Home Business and industry leading ARPUs.


    Outlook

    Hence, we maintain Buy recommendation on Bharti with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 1,010. At the CMP the stock trades at 33.2/23.9x its FY24E/ FY25E EPS respectively.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bharti Airtel - 18 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 18, 2023 11:19 pm