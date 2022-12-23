Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 1010: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Bharti Airtel

The company continued robust subscriber additions, adding 8.05 lakh subscribers as per the latest TRAI data on telecom subscribers for October. The company has also gained more revenue market share (RMS) than Reliance Jio in Q2FY2023, aided by stronger growth in the lucrative urban markets and superior monetisation of data usage. Steady progression of 5G rollout augurs well for the company as it aims to capture market share gains. Sector revenue is expected to increase sequentially in Q3FY2023, led by decent 4G additions and rising data usage in the festive quarter.

Outlook

We reiterate Buy on Bharti Airtel with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,010. The stock is our preferred pick in the telecom space on account of its industry leading ARPU, growing subscriber base coupled with increased data monetisation, and expected tariff hikes in the telecom sector. The stock trades at 10/8.7x its FY2023/FY2024E EV/EBIDTA.

