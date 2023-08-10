Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 1010: Religare Retail Research

Buy

Religare Retail Research report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel revenue from operations was in line with our expectations at Rs 37,440 Cr, up by 14.1% YoY/4% QoQ driven by healthy addition of ~10 Mn customer in overall business mainly in the India and South Asian markets. Amongst segments, its Mobiles services India reported a growth of 11.9% YoY/4.3% QoQ to Rs 20,392 Cr, followed by Mobile services Africa which was up by 16.6% YoY/2.6% QoQ to Rs 11,317 Cr while other segments too reported healthy growth.



Outlook

Besides, its non-core segments Airtel Business, Home Services and Digital services all have been delivering stable growth. Financially, we have estimated its Revenue/ EBITDA/PAT to grow at 16.5%/18.7%/38.6% CAGR over FY23-25E and have maintained a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,010.

