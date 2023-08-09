Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 1000: Emkay Global Financial

Buy

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) reported steady operating performance, with a beat on revenue/EBITDA, reporting growth of 4%/4.8% QoQ. India Wireless revenue increased 4.3%QoQ, with margin up by 97bps QoQ to 54.8%. The revenue growth was led by strong data subscriber adds (+5.5mn vs +7.4mn in 4Q) and postpaid adds (833k vs. 663k in Q4). ARPU is up 3.3%QoQ to Rs200. Airtel will benefit from: i) subscriber gain from Vi, with the launch of 5G; ii) mix change, even without any tariff hike, as it can move users from 2G to 4G/5G; iii) the historically higher pass-through of the increase in revenue to EBITDA.

Outlook

Its Enterprise and Home segments would see robust mid-term growth (FY23-26E CAGR of 13% and 20%). We raise our TP to Rs1,000/sh (earlier Rs920), as we increase our India mobile revenue and roll it forward by a quarter; retain BUY.

