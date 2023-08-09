English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharti Airtel; target of Rs 1000: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Bharti Airtel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated August 05, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 09, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Bharti Airtel

    Bharti Airtel (Airtel) reported steady operating performance, with a beat on revenue/EBITDA, reporting growth of 4%/4.8% QoQ. India Wireless revenue increased 4.3%QoQ, with margin up by 97bps QoQ to 54.8%. The revenue growth was led by strong data subscriber adds (+5.5mn vs +7.4mn in 4Q) and postpaid adds (833k vs. 663k in Q4). ARPU is up 3.3%QoQ to Rs200. Airtel will benefit from: i) subscriber gain from Vi, with the launch of 5G; ii) mix change, even without any tariff hike, as it can move users from 2G to 4G/5G; iii) the historically higher pass-through of the increase in revenue to EBITDA.

    Outlook

    Its Enterprise and Home segments would see robust mid-term growth (FY23-26E CAGR of 13% and 20%). We raise our TP to Rs1,000/sh (earlier Rs920), as we increase our India mobile revenue and roll it forward by a quarter; retain BUY.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bharti Airtel - 07 -08 - 2023 - emkay

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 02:15 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!