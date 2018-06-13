Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 571: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

BPCL’s 4QFY18 EBITDA came in at Rs 37.22bn, up 68.2% YoY. This has been attributed to a 30.4% jump in refining throughput to 7.85mnT, 9.9% increase in marketing volumes at 11mnT, and 23.9% increase in blended marketing margins to Rs 4.26/ltr. Refinery throughput was higher on account of Kochi refinery expansion during 2HFY18 and Mumbai refinery throughput was lower in 4QFY17 due to shutdown. PAT stood at Rs 26.74bn up 45.2% YoY.

Outlook

We do not see any reason for re-rating of OMCs. Our SOTP target is Rs 571 (5x Mar 20E EV/e for standalone refining, 8x EV/e for marketing, 9x for pipeline and Rs 206/sh from other investments). Maintain BUY.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.