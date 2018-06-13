Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 571: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 571 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.
HDFC Securities's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation
BPCL’s 4QFY18 EBITDA came in at Rs 37.22bn, up 68.2% YoY. This has been attributed to a 30.4% jump in refining throughput to 7.85mnT, 9.9% increase in marketing volumes at 11mnT, and 23.9% increase in blended marketing margins to Rs 4.26/ltr. Refinery throughput was higher on account of Kochi refinery expansion during 2HFY18 and Mumbai refinery throughput was lower in 4QFY17 due to shutdown. PAT stood at Rs 26.74bn up 45.2% YoY.
Outlook
We do not see any reason for re-rating of OMCs. Our SOTP target is Rs 571 (5x Mar 20E EV/e for standalone refining, 8x EV/e for marketing, 9x for pipeline and Rs 206/sh from other investments). Maintain BUY.
