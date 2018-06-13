App
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 571: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 571 in its research report dated May 30, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


BPCL’s  4QFY18  EBITDA  came  in at Rs 37.22bn, up 68.2% YoY. This has been attributed to a 30.4% jump in refining throughput to 7.85mnT, 9.9% increase in  marketing  volumes  at  11mnT,  and 23.9% increase in blended marketing margins  to Rs 4.26/ltr. Refinery throughput was higher on account of Kochi refinery  expansion  during 2HFY18 and Mumbai refinery throughput was lower in 4QFY17 due to shutdown. PAT stood at Rs 26.74bn up 45.2% YoY.


Outlook


We do not see any reason for re-rating  of  OMCs.  Our  SOTP  target  is  Rs  571  (5x  Mar 20E EV/e for standalone  refining,  8x EV/e for marketing, 9x for pipeline and Rs 206/sh from other investments).  Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 13, 2018 03:06 pm

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

