Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation: target of Rs 520: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated August 13, 2021.

August 23, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


Adjusted standalone PAT of Rs. 1,551 crore (down 60.5% q-o-q) lagged ours and the street’s estimate due to miss in refining margins, slump in other income and higher depreciation. Reported GRMs were weak at $4.1/bbl (versus estimate of $5.1/bbl) while refinery throughput of 6.8mmt was inline. BPCL gained market share in diesel/petrol by 78 bps/91 bps y-o-y to 24%/25.8% in Q1FY22. Standalone debt fell by 18% q-o-q. We expect earnings to recover in the coming quarters with a recovery in volumes, structural improvement in auto fuel margins and a cyclical pick-up in GRMs. Ramp-up of PDPP project in H2FY22 could add $1/bbl to Kochi refinery GRMs. Privatisation remains a key re-rating trigger and could create long-term value for investors.



Outlook


Hence, we maintain a Buy on BPCL with an unchanged PT of Rs. 520. The stock trades 13.2x its FY2023E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
first published: Aug 23, 2021 10:29 am

