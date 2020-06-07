Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 515: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

We marginally tweak our FY21/22 earnings estimates. During FY20, core EBIDTA adjusted for inventory loss was healthy at Rs130bn (+14%YoY) despite lower refining margins ($2.5/bbl vs $4.6/bbl in FY19). Sharp drop in crude oil prices dragged down reported FY20 PAT, however, with crude oil prices recovering, part of the losses will be reversed. Benign crude oil prices is likely to support marketing margins in medium term, and lower operating cost will compensate for weak GRMs.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a revised PT of Rs515 (Rs 517 earlier) as BPCL remains our preferred divestment play.







