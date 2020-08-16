Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 515: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

We maintain our FY21/22 earnings estimates. During Q1FY21, core standalone EBIDTA adjusted for inventory gains and forex loss was healthy at Rs34.0bn (+31%YoY) despite lower refining margins ($0.4/bbl vs $2.8/bbl in Q1FY20). Weak global demand and high inventory levels will likely keep crude oil prices range bound, thereby supporting marketing margins in medium term. Meanwhile GRMs will also recover with pickup in economic activity, and lower operating cost (due to soft spot LNG prices) will support refining earnings.

Outlook

BPCL remains one of our preferred divestment play in the oil and gas sector. Maintain BUY with a PT of Rs515.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.