172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bharat-petroleum-corporation-target-of-rs-515-prabhudas-lilladher-2-5709011.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 515: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 515 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


We maintain our FY21/22 earnings estimates. During Q1FY21, core standalone EBIDTA adjusted for inventory gains and forex loss was healthy at Rs34.0bn (+31%YoY) despite lower refining margins ($0.4/bbl vs $2.8/bbl in Q1FY20). Weak global demand and high inventory levels will likely keep crude oil prices range bound, thereby supporting marketing margins in medium term. Meanwhile GRMs will also recover with pickup in economic activity, and lower operating cost (due to soft spot LNG prices) will support refining earnings.



Outlook


BPCL remains one of our preferred divestment play in the oil and gas sector. Maintain BUY with a PT of Rs515.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:07 am

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.