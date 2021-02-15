MARKET NEWS

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 505: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 505 in its research report dated February 09, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


We change our FY23E earnings estimates by 32% to incorporate inventory gains of Rs37.8bn in 9MFY21 and make minor changes; FY22/23 earnings are changed by 6%/4%. During Q3FY21, core standalone EBIDTA adjusted for inventory gains and forex gains was at Rs34.6bn (+178%QoQ) due to higher marketing earnings. We believe uncertain global demand and high inventory levels will likely keep crude oil prices range bound to support marketing margins in medium term.



Outlook


Meanwhile GRMs will recover with pickup in economic activity and lower operating cost (due to soft spot LNG prices) will support refining earnings. BPCL remains one of our preferred divestment play in the oil and gas sector. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs505 (Rs479 earlier).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:31 pm

