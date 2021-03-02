English
Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 505: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 505 in its research report dated March 02, 2021.

March 02, 2021 / 04:50 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


BPCL board approved the sale of 61.65% stake in Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) to a consortium of Oil India, Engineers India and Government of Assam for an EV of Rs160bn. The transaction values NRL at P/E of 8x/10x and EV/E of 5x/8x FY19/20 respectively. The transaction is likely to be closed within a month of getting all the approvals. This is in line with BPCL management commentary to close the transaction by Q4FY21 end. Proposed stake sale is a precursor to eventual divestment of BPCL, which will likely conclude by H1FY22E.



Outlook


Reiterate BUY as BPCL remains a prized asset given its footprint across energy value chain. We value BPCL at PER 9X FY22 and add value of investment and E&P.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Mar 2, 2021 04:50 pm

