172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bharat-petroleum-corporation-target-of-rs-495-sharekhan-6071231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation: target of Rs 495: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 495 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


Q2FY2021 adjusted operating profit at Rs. 4,485 crore/ Rs. 2,581 crore, up 101%/46% y-o-y) was above ours and the street’s estimates due to higher-than-expected inventory gains at Rs. 2,453 crore, better volumes and lower interest costs. A sharp beat in reported GRM at $5.8/bbl (up 71.6% y-o-y) led by refinery inventory gains of $4.3/bbl; derived blended marketing EBITDA margin declined by 17% q-o-q to Rs. 3,565/tonne (below our estimate). The recent recovery in auto fuel volumes, above-average marketing margin and lower interest costs offers earnings visibility over FY2021E-FY2023E. We do not expect inventory gains in Q3FY21 as oil price has stabilised at $40/bbl.



Outlook


The recent 15% decline in stock price due to delay in disinvestment process provides an entry opportunity given potential for re-rating as privatization could align valuation to global peers. Hence, we recommend Buy on BPCL with PT of Rs495.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 05:04 pm

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.