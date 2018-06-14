App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 490: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated June 05, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


Revenues came in at INR 652.3 bn (+14.4% YoY, +7.6% QoQ) on account of higher throughput resulting into market sales. Throughput increased by 30.4% YoY to 7.85 MMT for Q4FY18 ( 6.02 MMT in Q4FY17). Market sales stood at 10.37 MMT as against 9.26 MMT in Q4FY17, up 15.8% YoY. Gross Margin for the quarter improved by 138 bps YoY to 12.9% on account of improved marketing margins as well as better inventory management. As for the refining segment, GRM for the quarter stood at $6.51/bbl as against $6.01/bbl in Q4FY17. Operational performance for the quarter improved due to lower employee expenses (-33.4% YoY) leading to an OPM of 5.7% (+139 bps YoY, +48 bps QoQ). EBITDA came in at INR 37.4 bn (+51% YoY, +17.5% QoQ). Despite higher tax expense for the quarter (25.6% v/s 16.4% in Q4FY17), PAT stood at INR 26.7 bn (+45.2% YoY, 24.7% QoQ) on account of lower forex losses of INR 257 mn as against losses of INR 2,694 mn (-90.4% YoY) in Q4FY17. PAT margin stood at 4.1% (+87 bps YoY, +56 bps QoQ). The board has recommended a final dividend of INR 7 per share.


Outlook


We valued the company by assigning a multiple of 7.5x on the FY19E EBITDA/share of INR 85.0 and arrived at a target price of INR 490 (potential upside – 20.3%). We maintain BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 03:46 pm

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.