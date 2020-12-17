Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 490: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

Emkay Global Financial's report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

With Vedanta, Apollo Global Management and Think Gas (promoted by I Squared Capital) reportedly among the interested parties (IPs), BPCL's disinvestment process is currently at the stage of evaluating bids. RFP and SPA will be issued post the selection. The participation of marquee private equity players Apollo and I Squared with experience in the energy sector could heat up the competition. This also makes us believe that leverage arbitrage would play an important role in deciding the quoted price for BPCL. If the buyer decides to sell off investments (like PLNG, IGL, Oil India, upstream, etc.) and is able to source funds at ~7% cost, it can still buy BPCL at Rs500/sh, as residual dividend income of Rs35bn would be sufficient to service annual cost of funding. A new private owner can enhance cash flow generation more than our estimates through efficiency, capital reallocation and lower cost leverage.

Outlook

Maintain positive view and reiterate Buy on BPCL with a TP of Rs 490 (up 2% due to investments) and OW stance in EAP.

