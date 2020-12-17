MARKET NEWS

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 490: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated December 16, 2020.

December 17, 2020 / 01:41 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


With Vedanta, Apollo Global Management and Think Gas (promoted by I Squared Capital) reportedly among the interested parties (IPs), BPCL's disinvestment process is currently at the stage of evaluating bids. RFP and SPA will be issued post the selection. The participation of marquee private equity players Apollo and I Squared with experience in the energy sector could heat up the competition. This also makes us believe that leverage arbitrage would play an important role in deciding the quoted price for BPCL. If the buyer decides to sell off investments (like PLNG, IGL, Oil India, upstream, etc.) and is able to source funds at ~7% cost, it can still buy BPCL at Rs500/sh, as residual dividend income of Rs35bn would be sufficient to service annual cost of funding. A new private owner can enhance cash flow generation more than our estimates through efficiency, capital reallocation and lower cost leverage.


Outlook


Maintain positive view and reiterate Buy on BPCL with a TP of Rs 490 (up 2% due to investments) and OW stance in EAP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
first published: Dec 17, 2020 01:41 pm

