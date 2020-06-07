App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 480: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated June 04, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


BPCL reported Q4FY20 standalone EBITDA/net loss of Rs5.92bn/13.6bn. There was Rs10.8n of exceptional inventory loss as a result of Covid-19-led revaluation on the basis of replacement cost/NRV, whichever is lower. Forex loss was also high at Rs12.1bn. Reported GRM was USD0.75/bbl which had Rs25.7bn of inventory loss. Core GRM hence was USD6.5/bbl higher than our USD2.0/bbl est., driven by 122% refinery utilization, higher distillate yield and price lag impact. Marketing inventory loss stood at Rs12.6bn. Blended marketing margin rose 22% qoq to Rs6.1/kg, in line. Domestic/total sales volumes declined 5%/4% yoy with petrol/diesel down 0.5%/8%. Gross debt (incl. lease liabilities) rose 59% qoq/64% yoy to Rs478.2bn. Core EPS for Q4 stood strong at Rs13.8.



Outlook
We cut FY21/22E EPS by 31%/4% assuming Covid-19 impact on GRMs and volumes for FY21, coupled with higher below-the-line items. We cut TP by 16% to Rs480 (lowering investment value also) but retain Buy rating and EW stance on sector EAP.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 7, 2020 08:48 pm

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations

