Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:36 PM IST

Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 479: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 479 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


We increase our FY21E earnings estimates by 45% to incorporate inventory gains of Rs30bn in H1FY21 and make minor changes and increase FY22-23E by 5%. During Q2FY21, core standalone EBIDTA adjusted for inventory gains and forex gains was low at Rs12.5bn (-63%QoQ) due to lower core refinery ($1.6/bbl vs $1.9/bbl in Q1FY21) and marketing earnings. Weak global demand and high inventory levels are likely to keep crude oil prices range bound, which will support marketing margins in medium term. Meanwhile GRMs will recover with pickup in economic activity and lower operating cost (due to soft spot LNG prices) will support refining earnings.


Outlook


BPCL remains one of our preferred divestment play in the oil and gas sector however, with uncertain timelines we cut target multiple to PER of 9x FY22E (10x earlier). Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs479 (Rs 515 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:36 pm

tags #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

