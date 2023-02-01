English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 420: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated January 30, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 01, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    We cut our FY24/25E earnings by 4%-5% to factor in lower other income. However improving marketing environment along with strong GRMs will drive near term earnings, in our view. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported better than expected Q3 results with EBITDA of Rs42.3bn (+195%QoQ; PLe Rs 1.9bn) and PAT of Rs19.6bn (PLe –Rs16.4bn), due to better than expected marketing profitability. Sharp correction in international diesel prices to ~$115 from recent peak of USD170/bbl has improved marketing segment profitability outlook. Also, ban on import of Russian oil product from Feb-23 will likely support refining product spreads. Global recessionary pressure along with high interest rates will keep oil prices range bound, despite increased demand from China.

    Outlook

    Further, OMCs are well placed to benefit from improving marketing and healthy refining profitability. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a PT of Rs420 based on 7x EV/E FY24E.