English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 416: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 416 in its research report dated May 26, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 30, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


    We change our FY23/24E estimates as we incorporate FY22 actuals. BPCL reported lower than expected Q4 results with standalone EBITDA of Rs42.4bn (+1%QoQ; PLe Rs 50.7bn) and PAT of Rs21.3bn (-13%QoQ; PLe Rs33.2bn), due to lower than expected marketing earnings as calculated marketing EBIDTA loss increased to Rs56.9bn in Q4 vis-à-vis gains of Rs31.4bn in Q3. For FY22, EBIDTA/PAT was at Rs161.9bn (-6%YoY) and Rs88.7bn (-30%YoY). We believe OMCs earnings will be hit by sharp jump in marketing losses, despite improvement in refining profitability.



    Outlook


    However, softening diesel spreads from recent highs of $45/bbl to ~$30/bbl will reduce marketing losses as more refiners come back from maintenance shutdown. Maintain BUY.

    Close

    Related stories

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 30, 2022 06:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.