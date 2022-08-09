English
    Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 375: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bharat Petroleum Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 375 in its research report dated August 06, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation


    Q1FY23 net loss of Rs. 6,291 crore was higher than our estimates due to a massive loss in the marketing business, a significant forex loss and marketing inventory loss that was partially offset by super strong GRM. Large negative auto fuel marketing margins continued to dent marketing segment’s performance; refining segment’s performance was robust with best-ever GRM of $27.5/bbl (up 80% q-o-q) and beat in refining throughput at 9.7mmt (up 19% q-o-q). We believe that H1FY23 would factor in the worst for OMCs and gradual petrol/diesel price hikes or a sustained fall in crude oil price (Brent crude price down to $95/bbl) would help normalise marketing margins. This coupled with a recovery in refining margins would help earnings recover over H2FY23-FY24.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on BPCL with and unchanged PT of Rs.375 given attractive valuation of 8x/1.4x FY24E EPS/BV and FY24E dividend yield of 5%.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:00 pm
