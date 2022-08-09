Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 375: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Q1FY23 net loss of Rs. 6,291 crore was higher than our estimates due to a massive loss in the marketing business, a significant forex loss and marketing inventory loss that was partially offset by super strong GRM. Large negative auto fuel marketing margins continued to dent marketing segment’s performance; refining segment’s performance was robust with best-ever GRM of $27.5/bbl (up 80% q-o-q) and beat in refining throughput at 9.7mmt (up 19% q-o-q). We believe that H1FY23 would factor in the worst for OMCs and gradual petrol/diesel price hikes or a sustained fall in crude oil price (Brent crude price down to $95/bbl) would help normalise marketing margins. This coupled with a recovery in refining margins would help earnings recover over H2FY23-FY24.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on BPCL with and unchanged PT of Rs.375 given attractive valuation of 8x/1.4x FY24E EPS/BV and FY24E dividend yield of 5%.

