Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 375: Sharekhan

In Q2FY23, BPCL reported a net loss of Rs. 304 crore, which was much lower than our estimates due to a sharp beat in GRMs at $16.8/bbl, one-time LPG subsidy of Rs. 5,582 crore and lower marketing inventory loss of Rs. 384 crore. Adjusting for LPG subsidy, the net loss of Rs. 4,148 crore was also lower than our estimate of Rs. 6,552 crore. Marketing segment remained under pressure due to negative diesel marketing margin. Volume performance was mixed with 7% beat in refining throughput at 8.8 mmt, while marketing volumes were 4% below our estimate at 11.7 mmt. We believe that H1FY23 factors in the worst for OMCs and the gradual petrol/diesel prices hikes or decline in crude oil price coupled with likely normalisation of refining margins would drive earnings recovery in H2FY23-FY24.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on BPCL with and unchanged PT of Rs. 375 given attractive valuation of 7.2x/1.3x FY24E EPS/BV and FY24E dividend yield of 5%.

