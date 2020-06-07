Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation; target of Rs 361: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on Bharat Petroleum Corporation

BPCL expects FY21E auto fuel marketing margin to be similar to that in FY19 and suggested investors should ignore short-term volatility. We estimate net margin was Rs1.83/l in FY19 and Rs2.2/l in FY20 v/s Rs0.97-1.06/l in FY15- FY18. Net auto fuel marketing margin was Rs8.3/l in Apr-May’20 but plunged from Rs16.1/l on 5-May’20 to Rs3.9/l on 6-May’20 due to hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs10-13/l, which was absorbed by the OMCs. Surge in international prices thereafter, which was not passed on to consumers, has meant net margin is in the red at minus Rs1.28/l in 1-15 Jun’20 assuming 20% YoY decline in volumes. Based on prices in 1-4 Jun’20 net margin in 16-30 Jun’20 is estimated to go steeper in to the red at minus Rs3.22/l. We estimate Q1FY21E net marketing margin at Rs4.91/l assuming current domestic and international prices remain unchanged.

Outlook

We are also optimistic that retail price hikes would be made before the 31-Jul’20 deadline for expression of interest (EoI) for BPCL privatisation as auto fuel marketing margins being at healthy level is crucial for success of BPCL’s privatisation.







