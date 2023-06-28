Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 998: HDFC Securities

Buy

HDFC Securities' research report on Bharat Forge

Investor concerns around a slowdown in US Class8 in CY24 to derail BHFC’s growth momentum seem overdone, given that the company has multiple growth drivers to offset this slowdown, which include (1) new defence orders which are likely to see this segment revenue ramp up to INR 17bn by FY25E from INR 3.5bn in FY23, (2) strong order backlog in aerospace which would help boost revenues to INR 5bn from INR 1.7bn over next 4 years; (3) steady growth expected in PVs and from industrial exports (4) huge ramp-up potential at JS-Auto Cast, given its capacity is expected to increase by 2x and there is huge demand for AL castings, both in India and abroad. Also, overseas subs would cease to be a drag on its consolidated performance as it ramps up the new Al forgings facilities in the US and Europe, which would in turn help recover their margins back to 10% by FY25E.

Outlook

Management has set targets for FY30, which include: 1) revenue growth of 12-15% CAGR 2) sustainable consolidated EBIDTA margin above 20% 3) consolidated RoCE at 25%. Its target to have stable revenue growth over long term is also testimony to the fact that it has been able to transform itself from a cyclical entity to a stable revenue stream, given its well-diversified mix. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR 998.

