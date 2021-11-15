MARKET NEWS

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 997: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 997 in its research report dated November 15, 2021.

Broker Research
November 15, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Forge


We remain positive on the stock led by 1) multiple growth levers in domestic automotive segment with cyclical turnaround in CV industry, 2) management’s guidance to double domestic Industrial revenue over next 3 years, 3) good traction in E-mobility segment with good product pipeline set to contribute ~EUR 100mn+ (currently EUR 12-15mn) by FY23-24 and 4) potential revenue contribution from defense segment in next 2 years, owing to strong order book. Turnaround of Sanghvi Forging will also further add to the bottom line.



Outlook


We upgrade BHFC to ‘BUY’ at target price of Rs 997 with 32x Sep-23E EPS and increase our FY23/24 estimates by ~5/6% to factor in strong revenue visibility, going ahead. BHFC’s 2QFY22 came largely in-line with our estimates with PAT growth of 37% QoQ. This was led by improved realizations (+10% QoQ) and operating leverage benefits. Domestic/exports revenues grew 43/4% QoQ.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Broker Research
Tags: #Bharat Forge #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Nov 15, 2021 04:49 pm

