    Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 985: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharat Forge recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 985 in its research report dated May 07, 2023.

    May 09, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Forge

    BHFC’s 4QFY23 standalone performance was operationally in line with EBITDA margin expanding ~90bp QoQ to 26.2% (est. 25.8%). While CV demand outlook remains stable for both domestic and exports market, PV witnessed subdued growth due to supply chain issues globally. Additionally, defense business continues to gain momentum with exports order book of INR20b and AON for 300 ATAGs.

    We have lowered our consolidated EPS estimates for FY24/FY25 by ~3.6%/4.7% to factor in moderation in revenue growth and higher interest cost. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR985 (25x Mar25E consolidated EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    May 9, 2023