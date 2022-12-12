Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 985: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge’s Analyst Meet 2022 emphasized its preparedness of growing beyond its core business, with investment in capabilities and capacities in place. The senior management team gave insights on initiatives on new businesses (Industrials, lightweighting, E-mobility, Defence, and Aerospace) as well as focus areas for the existing businesses. While the core businesses have a stable outlook for CY23 in both India and exports, it is focusing on being the last man standing globally. With new businesses at their infection points, the company is targeting a 12-15% consolidated revenue CAGR of 12-15% over FY22-30, EBITDA margins greater than 20% (19% in FY22) and RoCE of ~25% (v/s 20% core RoCE).

Outlook

We estimate a consolidated revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 14%/20%/24%, respectively, over FY22-25E. The stock trades at 25.6x/20.7x FY24E/FY25E consolidated EPS. We reiterate our Buy rating, with a TP of INR985 (at 25x Dec'24E EPS).

