English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 950: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated November 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 29, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Forge


    Bharat Forge’s (BHFC) 2QFY23 standalone EBITDA margin at 24.3% (-40bps QoQ) disappointed due to higher RM cost (~45bps impact) and one-off charges on defense business (Rs 130mn). Lower share from the export business (57% vs 60% QoQ) despite higher USD realizations also impacted margins. Management highlighted that near-term CV demand looks positive in both India and export markets. Production schedules for Class-8 truck orders are booked for 2023. It has won orders for the export markets, passenger vehicles (18% of revenue, 7x growth since FY16) as well as industrial segments. Its subsidiary KSSL has won a defense export order worth USD 155mn which will be executed over next 36 months. Management expects 3x growth in defense revenue over the next few years, from Rs 3-5bn currently. We increase our EPS estimates by 6/10% for FY24/25E, considering positive outlook for automotive industry as semiconductor supply issue eases out along with healthy order wins in the industrial space.


    Outlook


    We remain positive on the stock led by (1) multiple growth levers in domestic & export automotive segment with cyclical turnaround in CV industry and easing of the chip shortage going ahead, (2) strong double-digit growth in high margin non-auto business (3) revenue contribution from defense & renewable segment and (4) rising traction in E-mobility segment. Reiterate BUY with a revised target price of Rs 950 (Rs 875 earlier) at 28x Sep-24E EPS.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bharat Forge - 15 -11-2022 - prabhu
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharat Forge #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 29, 2022 04:15 pm