English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 900: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 17, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Forge


    BHFC reported a strong 4QFY22 performance with shipment tonnage growing 8% QoQ to 57.5k, owing to recovery in domestic CV. CV export remains impacted due to semiconductor shortage in Class-8 trucks. EBITDA margin at 25.8% expanded 30bps QoQ. Industrial segment almost doubled in FY22 owing to increasing contribution from O&G – outlook remains healthy as well. Demand outlook robust for CV domestic (underperformance over the last few years), PV exports (aluminum forging and EV) and industrial segment. Management expects Sanghvi forging revenue to increase by 50% in FY23. We remain positive on the stock led by (1) multiple growth levers in domestic & export automotive segment with cyclical turnaround in CV industry and easing of the chip shortage going ahead, (2) strong double-digit growth in high margin non-auto business (3) rising traction in E-mobility segment and (4) potential revenue contribution from defense & renewable segment. Turnaround of Sanghvi Forging will further add to the bottom line.



    Outlook


    Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 900 at 30x FY24E EPS.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Forge #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2022 05:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.