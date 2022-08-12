English
    Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 900: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 900 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Forge


    BHFC reported 1QFY23 tonnage volume growth of 1% QoQ, whereas ASPs grew 4%. This was on the back of higher share of exports - ~60% of sales vs 56% sequentially. Management highlighted that CV demand remains stable in US and Europe despite recessionary environment. However, PV volumes are facing some brunt on account of supply chain challenges. Industrial segment continues to be in the limelight, contributing ~40% to the overall revenue. Aerospace segment now contributes ~10% to industrial revenues vs 2% last year. In the defense segment, artillery gun has passed all trials. This segment contributes ~Rs 4-5bn to revenues and management expects 3x growth over the next few years. We remain positive on the stock led by (1) multiple growth levers in domestic & export automotive segment with cyclical turnaround in CV industry and easing of the chip shortage going ahead, (2) strong double-digit growth in high margin non-auto business (3) rising traction in E-mobility segment and (4) potential revenue contribution from defense & renewable segment.



    Outlook


    Maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 900 (unchanged) at 30x FY24E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 04:37 pm
