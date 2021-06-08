MARKET NEWS

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 875: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharat Forge recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 875 in its research report dated June 07, 2021.

June 08, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Forge


Bharat Forge (BFL) reported a robust performance in Q4FY21. Standalone revenues came in at Rs 1,307 crore (up 26.2% QoQ), amid 9.6% QoQ tonnage growth to 55,837 MT. Total India revenues were at Rs 565 crore (up 9.6% QoQ). Export revenues, on the other hand, were a real surprise and were up 42.9% QoQ to Rs 731 crore. Standalone EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 359 crore, with consequent margins at 27.5%. EBITDA margins for the quarter were positively impacted by forex gains. Adjusting for this, margins were at 25.5%, up 300 bps QoQ. Standalone PAT was at Rs 205.5 crore.


Outlook


We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY, valuing it at Rs 875 i.e. 35x P/E on FY23E EPS of Rs 25 (earlier target price Rs 670).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bharat Forge #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jun 8, 2021 07:25 am

