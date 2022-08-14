English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 870: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharat Forge recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 870 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 14, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Forge


    BHFC’s 1QFY23 earnings were a beat on all fronts, led by strong traction in the Auto business and benign RM costs aiding margin. While its core business is seeing a sharp cyclical recovery, the management’s initiatives to diversify into aluminum, light-weighting, and EV components have started to fructify. FY23 will see the first full-year contribution from its recently acquired businesses. We have upgraded our numbers for the standalone entity, which will offset the negative impact of the US aluminum forging business that is ramping up. We have maintained our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate. We are yet to build in any contribution from Sanghvi Forgings, and JS Auto. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR870 (24x Sep’24E EPS).


    Outlook


    We estimate a consolidated revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 10%/14.5%/22% over FY22-25. The stock trades at 27.8x/22.1x FY23E/FY24E consolidated EPS. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR870 (at 24x Sep’24E EPS) .


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bharat Forge - 120822 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharat Forge #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 12:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.