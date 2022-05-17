English
    Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 865: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharat Forge recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 865 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Forge


    Bharat Forge (BHFC)’s 4QFY22 result was above expectation propelled by strong all-round performance with better-than-expected revenue, margins and PAT. While all the core businesses are seeing a sharp cyclical recovery, BHFC’s initiatives to diversify into aluminum/lightweighting and EV components have started to bear fruit. FY23E will be the first full year of contribution from the company’s recently acquired businesses. We upgrade our FY23E/24E consolidated EPS by ~10%/4% to factor in: a) a good recovery in India Auto and tractors, b) lowering of estimates for the US CVs and c) higher steel prices.



    Outlook


    We are yet to build in any contributions from its US aluminum business, Sanghvi Forgings, and JS Auto. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR865 (premised on 24x Jun’24E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    #Bharat Forge #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2022 07:59 pm
