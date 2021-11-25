MARKET NEWS

Buy Bharat Forge target of Rs 861: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 861 in its research report dated November 23, 2021.

November 25, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on Bharat Forge


Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL) is a leading player in the forgings industry. The company is serving several sectors including automobile, power, oil and gas, rail & marine, aerospace & defence, construction, mining, etc. Q2FY22 revenue came at Rs.2,386cr.(+13.2% QoQ). This was largely on account of strong domestic growth of 40% QoQ. Export growth came lower at 4.9% due to chip shortage. Despite the input and logistics cost pressure, EBITDA margin came at healthy 21.4% similar to previous quarter. The demand in domestic market for both industrial & Automotive and export industrial segment continue to remain robust. However export automotive will witness subdued demand for near term. BFL’s 2W- EV associate Tork Motors has received FAME-II approvals. The company has also won orders for developing components for ECVs in the light truck segment. These should start from FY23 onwards. Amid crisis, the demand visibility looks robust on a medium basis for BFL, owing to growth coming from the domestic auto and Industrial sector. We value BFL at 16x EV/EBITDA on FY23E.



Outlook


We value BFL on 16x EV/EBITDA on FY23E with a target price of Rs.861 and recommend Buy rating at CMP.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 25, 2021 11:12 am

