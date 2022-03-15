Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 860 : Motilal Oswal

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Forge

Cyclical recoveries across key businesses and contributions from the new businesses are expected to propel a sharp recovery for Bharat Forge (BHFC) over the next 2–3 years. This along with a ramp-up in the overseas aluminum forging business is likely to result in a consolidated EPS CAGR of 24% over FY22-25E. We see upside to our estimates from a) the US aluminum capacity, b) the recent acquisitions in the industrial business and c) foray into the e-mobility business. The stock trades at 25.4x/19.6x FY23E/FY24E consolidated EPS, respectively.



Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR860 (based on 26x Mar’24E EPS), implying 33% potential upside. BHFC is our top pick in the auto component industry.

At 14:34 hrs Bharat Forge was quoting at Rs 648.90, up Rs 0.15, or 0.02 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 668.55 and an intraday low of Rs 645.90.

It was trading with volumes of 67,223 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 76,644 shares, a decrease of -12.29 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.61 percent or Rs 16.50 at Rs 648.75.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 848.00 and 52-week low Rs 555.60 on 10 November, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.48 percent below its 52-week high and 16.79 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 30,212.05 crore.

