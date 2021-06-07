MARKET NEWS

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 850: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharat Forge recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated Jun 05, 2021.

June 07, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Forge


Strong performance by BHFC in 4QFY21 was driven by a strong recovery in the Auto export business and resultant benefits of operating leverage. While all core businesses are expected to witness a sharp cyclical recovery, BHFC’s huge plans in Defense and e-Mobility is starting to fructify with the setting up of a greenfield plant focusing on these areas.


Outlook


We raise our consolidated EPS by 17%/18% for FY22E/FY23E, driven by revenue upgrades due to a strong cyclical recovery. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR850/share (28x Mar’23E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bharat Forge #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Jun 7, 2021 01:59 pm

