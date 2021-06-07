Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 850: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Forge

Strong performance by BHFC in 4QFY21 was driven by a strong recovery in the Auto export business and resultant benefits of operating leverage. While all core businesses are expected to witness a sharp cyclical recovery, BHFC’s huge plans in Defense and e-Mobility is starting to fructify with the setting up of a greenfield plant focusing on these areas.

Outlook

We raise our consolidated EPS by 17%/18% for FY22E/FY23E, driven by revenue upgrades due to a strong cyclical recovery. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR850/share (28x Mar’23E EPS).

