MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 850: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated June 07, 2021.

Broker Research
June 09, 2021 / 01:08 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Bharat Forge


Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL) is a leading player in the forgings industry. The company is serving several sectors including automobile, power, oil and gas, rail & marine, aerospace & defence, construction, mining, etc. Q4FY21 has witnessed a standalone revenue growth of 26.2%QoQ on the back of 43% growth in exports (US truck sales and Oil & Gas) and 9.6% growth in domestic revenues. Despite cost inflationary pressure, margin expanded by 680bps from Q3FY21, owing to superior product mix and cost control initiatives. The demand for US class 8 truck sales will continues to remain robust for FY22. The US truck order book grew by 273%YoY for Q4FY21. However, India truck demand is likely to be weak for H1FY22 and expect steady recovery from H2. Government’s initiative to enhance local manufacturing through the announcement of Production linked schemes (PLI) & mission of Atma Nirbharata in defense, has started opening new orders for BFL.



Outlook


Amid crisis, the demand visibility looks robust on a medium basis for BFL, owing to growth coming from the export and defence sector and thus reiterate our Buy rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bharat Forge #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations
first published: Jun 9, 2021 01:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey