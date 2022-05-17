English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 810: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 17, 2022 / 07:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on Bharat Forge


    BHFC's Q4 EBITDA grew 29% yoy to Rs4.3bn and came in 15% above our estimate, driven by better scale. Revenue grew by 28% yoy to Rs16.7bn, 12% above estimates on higher sales in the domestic industrials and overseas auto segments. We reduce our FY23E/24E EPS by 4%/3% to Rs25.6/Rs31.9, factoring in input cost pressures. Following the revision, we build in robust FY22-24E revenue/earnings CAGRs of 15%/21%, led by the cyclical recovery in the underlying auto and industrial segments in both domestic and overseas markets. Margins are likely to improve to 28.1% in FY24E from 26.9% in FY22. Our positive view on BHFC is underpinned by its leadership position in automotive forgings, focus on diversification, and the continuation of cyclical upturn in the core segments. Medium-term performance should be supported by new segments such as Defense, Railways, aerospace, E-mobility, and Light-weighting solutions.



    Outlook


    Retain Buy with a TP of Rs810 (Rs840 earlier), based on 24x P/E for the standalone business on Jun'24E EPS (25x Mar'24E earlier). Our target P/E multiple has reduced due to an increase in the cost of equity and a reduction in margin assumptions over the medium term in our DCF model.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bharat Forge #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
    first published: May 17, 2022 07:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.