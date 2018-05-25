App
May 25, 2018 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 806: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 806 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Forge

Revenues increased 30% YoY to INR14.7b (est INR14.3b) led by tonnage growth of 24.5% YoY to 67.7kMT (est. of 67.2kMT) and realizations growth of 4.7% YoY (flat QoQ) to INR213.5k/ton (in-line). EBITDA margin contracted 150bp QoQ (flat YoY) to 28.5% (est 30.2%), impacted by higher RM cost and forex loss on Fx loan.

Outlook

We have downgraded our FY19E/20E EPS by 4-7% to factor for adverse mix (PVs) and higher RM cost.  BHFC trades at 26.8x/21.1x FY19E/20E EPS. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR806 (25x Mar20E consol. EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bharat Forge #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

