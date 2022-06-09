Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 775: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Bharat Forge

The demand outlook for CY22 provided by 24 global entities, including CV/PV OEMs, non-auto companies and industry associations, offers a positive read-through for forging companies. India’s MHCV segment is expected to witness a strong 28% volume growth in CY22. North America’s HCV segment is likely to grow by up to 12% and Europe up to 8% in CY22. The outlook for CY22 remains unchanged, supported by large order books. However, the CY23 outlook has moderated to 9% (vs. 22% earlier) on account of macro uncertainties. The global PV segment is likely to clock high single-digit growth in CY22. The order book is healthy, but the Russia-Ukraine conflict and China’s Covid lockdowns have created temporary supply issues. The outlook for the industrial segments remains robust owing to increased infra spends and an upturn in the oil & gas segment, which is likely to see up to 45% growth in CY22. For Bharat Forge (BHFC), we trim our FY23E/FY24E EPS by 3%/5% to account for some moderation in the demand outlook and lower margins. There are concerns about Europe/US recession (30% probability as per a Bloomberg survey). In a bear-case recession scenario, if we build in a 15% drop in exports (excluding oil and gas segment), our FY24E EPS declines by ~16% (please refer to page 4 for sensitivity analysis). Following the EPS revision, we expect a revenue CAGR of 14% over FY22-24E, aided by growth in auto/industrial segments in both domestic and overseas markets.



Outlook

Moreover, nascent segments, such as Defense, Renewables, Aerospace, Railways, E-mobility and Light-weighting solutions, should provide support to overall revenues. Our revised TP of Rs775 (Rs810 earlier) is based on 24x Jun’24E EPS for standalone operations. Retain Buy.

