Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 753: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 753 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

Geojit's research report on Bharat Forge


Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL) is a leading player in the forgings industry. The company is serving several sectors including automobile, power, oil and gas, rail & marine, aerospace, construction, mining etc. Q4FY18 standalone revenue grew by 30.3%YoY due to 24%YoY growth in the tonnage volume. Export revenue grew by 36.5%YoY and domestic business grew by 22.8%YoY due to both US truck & strong domestic auto sales.  EBITDA margin improved by 10bpsYoY on the back of improved product mix but lower than our expectation. Adj. PAT grew by 38%YoY. We expect BFL to register 15% revenue CAGR over FY18-20E on account healthy demand from US-CV & domestic auto sales, Expansion of capacities and 15% from new product development.  We remain upbeat on the stock considering strong traction in all the segments.


Outlook


At CMP we value BFL at 26x on FY20E EPS with a revised target price of Rs.753 and upgrade our rating from Hold to Buy rating.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 8, 2018 03:17 pm

tags #Bharat Forge #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations

