Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 751: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL) is a leading player in the forgings industry. The company is serving several sectors including automobile, power, oil and gas, rail & marine, aerospace, construction, mining etc. Q1FY19 standalone revenue grew by 23.2%YoY due to 20%YoY growth in the tonnage volume. Both Export & domestic revenue grew by 26%YoY due to strong US truck & domestic auto sales.

Outlook

We remain upbeat on the stock considering strong traction in all the segments. We maintain our valuation at 26x on FY20E EPS with a revised target price of Rs751 and recommend buy at CMP.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.