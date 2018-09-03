App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 751: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 751 in its research report dated August 31, 2018.

Geojit's research report on Bharat Forge


Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL) is a leading player in the forgings industry. The company is serving several sectors including automobile, power, oil and gas, rail & marine, aerospace, construction, mining etc. Q1FY19 standalone revenue grew by 23.2%YoY due to 20%YoY growth in the tonnage volume. Both Export & domestic revenue grew by 26%YoY due to strong US truck & domestic auto sales.


Outlook


We remain upbeat on the stock considering strong traction in all the segments. We maintain our valuation at 26x on FY20E EPS with a revised target price of Rs751 and recommend buy at CMP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Bharat Forge #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations

