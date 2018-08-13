Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 720: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge reported its Q1FY19 numbers that were above our estimates. Revenues came in at Rs 1480 crore, up 23.1% YoY, 0.9% QoQ against our estimate of Rs 1393 crore. Domestic revenues came in at Rs 600 crore (up 7.1% YoY, down 3% QoQ) vs. our estimate of Rs 588 crore. Export revenues increased 25.8% YoY, 3.6% QoQ to Rs 844 crore against our estimate of Rs 778 crore The domestic auto business grew ~42.5% YoY to Rs 359.5 crore but the industrial business fell ~12.4% YoY to Rs 179.6 crore. In the international business, the auto business grew ~37.1% YoY to Rs 457.4 crore while the industrial business grew 14.5% to Rs 386.9 crore Reported EBITDA margins came in at 29%, up 111 bps YoY, 49 bps QoQ, against our estimate of 27.9%. Gross margins were in line with estimates. The beat is attributable to lower than estimated other expense to sales Reported PAT came in at Rs 234.5 crore vs. our expectation of Rs 215.7 crore. It is attributable to higher revenue & margin, partly offset by higher tax outgo. During the quarter, the company secured new business wins of Rs 120 crore across domestic & export market.

Outlook

From developing light weighing technology products to addressing transition to BS-VI to acquiring stake in EV based companies, BFL is clearing preparing for future mobility. We remain upbeat on the long term growth potential of the company given the strong engineering capabilities the company has to cater to various high growth potential industries. Thus, we value BFL on an SOTP basis with standalone business at 27x FY20E EPS of Rs 25.2 and other subsidiaries at Rs 41/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 720. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock.

