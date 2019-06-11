App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 595: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 595 in its research report dated May 20, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Forge


S/A revenue grew 14% YoY to INR16.7b (our est. INR17.3b), as realization grew 24.7% YoY to INR266k/t, but tonnage declined ~4% YoY to 62.7k/t. EBITDA was in line at INR4.8b, up 22% YoY. EBITDA margin at 29.1% (our est. 28.3%) expanded 30bp QoQ (+200bp YoY). Higher other income, Fx gains and lower depreciation aided adj. PAT to grow 63% YoY to INR3b (our est. INR2.7b). FY19 Revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 23%/19%/35%.


Outlook


BHFC would continue to outperform due to new products/customers. Also, noise surrounding the US-China trade war has resulted in the stock correcting over 30% from the recent highs (despite PAT growth of ~35% in FY19). Post correction, valuations are attractive at 19.8x/18x FY20/21 consol. EPS. Maintain Buy with TP of ~INR595 (~22x Mar-21 consol EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2019 04:49 pm

#Bharat Forge #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

