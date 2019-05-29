App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 535: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 535 in its research report dated May 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Forge


Bharat Forge (BFL) reported a healthy performance in Q4FY19. Revenues came in at Rs 1,669 crore, up 13.8% YoY, with growth being led by exports (up 18.1% YoY to Rs 963 crore), particularly from the Americas (up 26% YoY to Rs 707 crore). Industrial segment grew 31% YoY to Rs 708 crore while the CV segment lagged. EBITDA margins were largely maintained sequentially at 31.0% amid operating leverage benefits with gross margins down 50 bps QoQ. Consequently, reported PAT came in at Rs 299.5 crore.


Outlook


For BFL, we factor in sales, EBITDA, PAT to grow at 3.1%, 4.4%, 7.2% CAGR, respectively, in FY19P-21E. We believe the company’s diversified product base and strategy of improving wallet share will support growth prospects during expected CV down-cycle. We also derive comfort from BFL’s healthy return ratios and ~8% CFO yield. Valuing the stock at 21x FY21E EPS of Rs 25.5, we arrive at a target price of Rs 535 and retain our BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 29, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Bharat Forge #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.