Hold Bharat Forge; target of Rs 510: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bharat Forge with a target price of Rs 510 in its research report dated December 24, 2020.

December 24, 2020 / 04:12 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Forge


Bharat Forge (BFL) has notified that its German subsidiaries (Bharat Forge Aluminiumtechnik GmbH, Bharat Forge CDP GmbH and Bharat Forge Global Holding GmbH) have reached a settlement with the German competition regulator for potential unfair trade practices in 2004-18. BFL’s German subsidiaries are required to pay in aggregate €32 million (~Rs 300 crore) as settlement charges over the next five years. The said judgement comes as a negative surprise. As per our estimates, this could potentially hit the company’s P&L in a gradual manner over the next five years.


Outlook


Given the total quantum of penalty that is to the tune of €32 million (~Rs 300 crore), we expect the payout quantum to be progressively gradual in nature. We assume an exceptional charge of Rs 30 crore, Rs 60 crore, Rs 70 crore for FY21E, FY22E, FY23E, respectively. It will lead to a downward revision in our earnings estimates by ~10% in FY22E & ~7% in FY23E. Keeping the same valuation multiples i.e. 30x P/E on FY23E revised EPS of Rs 17, we assign a revised target price of Rs 510 on Bharat Forge (from Rs 550 earlier) and maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bharat Forge #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Dec 24, 2020 04:10 pm

