Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge (BHFC)’s 1QFY21 operating performance was commendable considering EBITDA breakeven at 20% utilization. With enhanced capabilities, improved efficiency, low gearing, and a strengthened position in the global supply chain, BHFC would come out stronger from this downcycle.

Outlook

Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR500 (28x Sep’22 consol. EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.