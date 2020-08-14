Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bharat Forge recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated August 12, 2020.
Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bharat Forge
Bharat Forge (BHFC)’s 1QFY21 operating performance was commendable considering EBITDA breakeven at 20% utilization. With enhanced capabilities, improved efficiency, low gearing, and a strengthened position in the global supply chain, BHFC would come out stronger from this downcycle.
Outlook
Maintain Buy, with TP of ~INR500 (28x Sep’22 consol. EPS).
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.