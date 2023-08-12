English
    Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1070: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bharat Forge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1070 in its research report dated August 09, 2023.

    August 12, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bharat Forge

    We increase our FY24/FY25 earnings by c7%/8%, given smart ramp-up in defense and exports businesses and good improvement on the margins in the subsidiaries. Bharat Forge (BHFC) 1QFY24 standalone adj. EBITDA margin at 26% (-c15bps QoQ) came slightly below our estimate on inferior mix, however, subsidiaries’ margins at 3.7% was +c640bps up QoQ, and were higher than PLe (0.8%). Defense has ramped-up and BHFC sees 10% of total revenues coming from Defence in FY24 (c6% in 1Q) and ramping up over the next few years. Aerospace is also expected to show a strong growth over the next few years. Auto segments in India and export will continue with steady performance and BHFC has good visibility over the next 12 months. We remain positive on BHFC given (1) multiple growth drivers in domestic & export automotive segment (upcycle in CV industry & easing chip shortage helping PVs), (2) strong order book leading to a strong growth in high margin non-auto segment (3) contribution from defense & renewable segment and (4) rising traction in E-mobility division.

    Outlook

    Retain ‘BUY’ with TP of Rs 1,070 at 26x Mar-25E EPS (earlier Rs. 955 at 25x Mar-25E).

