    Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1050: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bharat Forge recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated December 11, 2022.

    December 12, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Forge


    Bharat Forge (BFL) is India’s leading auto component exporter with strong engineering, technological competencies in forging, metallurgy. With global forging capacity of 7 lakh tonne per annum, its products find application in domestic, exports markets across PV, CV, oil & gas, construction & mining, power, defence, etc. FY22 standalone segment mix – ~42% CV, ~44% Industrial, ~14% PV • FY22 standalone export mix - ~68% America, ~29% Europe, ~3% other.



    Outlook


    We retain BUY amid BFL’s capabilities in auto, non-auto space with growth opportunities that lies ahead in defence, aerospace & e-mobility domains. Incorporating FY25E and rolling over our valuations, we now value BFL at Rs 1,050 i.e. 33x P/E on FY24-25E average EPS of Rs 31.7/share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

