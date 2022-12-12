Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1050: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge (BFL) is India’s leading auto component exporter with strong engineering, technological competencies in forging, metallurgy. With global forging capacity of 7 lakh tonne per annum, its products find application in domestic, exports markets across PV, CV, oil & gas, construction & mining, power, defence, etc. FY22 standalone segment mix – ~42% CV, ~44% Industrial, ~14% PV • FY22 standalone export mix - ~68% America, ~29% Europe, ~3% other.

Outlook

We retain BUY amid BFL’s capabilities in auto, non-auto space with growth opportunities that lies ahead in defence, aerospace & e-mobility domains. Incorporating FY25E and rolling over our valuations, we now value BFL at Rs 1,050 i.e. 33x P/E on FY24-25E average EPS of Rs 31.7/share.

