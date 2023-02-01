Buy Bharat Forge; target of Rs 1015: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bharat Forge

Over the last decade, Bharat Forge (BHFC) has developed new frontiers for growing beyond its core business, with investments in capabilities and capacities in place. Some of these new businesses offer huge potential in the long term and scope to drive the next phase of evolution for the company. Of these new initiatives, we expect opportunities in Defence and EV are at infection points, though substantial realization of value might be back-ended. We took a deep dive into these two businesses to evaluate prospects for value creation, which we estimate at INR125-170/share from just two guns and TORK Motors.



Outlook

We estimate a consolidated revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 11%/23%/39% over FY23-25E. The stock trades at 25.1x/20.4x FY24E/FY25E consolidated EPS. We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR1015 (at 25x Dec'24E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Broker Research